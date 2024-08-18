Cardinals Fall to Colts in Preseason Week 2
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to 0-2 in preseason play after a 21-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Indianapolis opened the scoring in the first quarter with an eight-yard Tyler Goodson touchdown rush:
In one of the final plays of the first quarter, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark forced a turnover to put the Cardinals in scoring position with a forced fumble:
Shortly after, Matt Prater would nail a 40-yard field goal to draw the Colts' advantage down to 7-3.
The two sides would go back and forth until under two minutes remaining in the first half, where Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would gain Arizona's second turnover of the game.
A few plays later, Clayton Tune would find the end zone via his legs to push Arizona ahead 10-7 on the scoreboard - a lead that would carry over into the first half.
Tune finished the first half completing eight-of-ten passes for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown. Cardinals RB Trey Benson rushed nine times for 43 yards and WR Andre Baccellia paced Arizona with 27 receiving yards.
Defensively, Arizona sacked the quarterback three times with two turnovers forced (one fumble and one interception).
To open the second half, the Colts marched down the field on their opening drive to score another touchdown by Zavier Scott to regain the lead, 14-10.
Another Prater field goal - with Desmond Ridder now commanding the offense for Arizona - pushed the Cardinals within one point at 14-13.
Arizona would surrender back to back touchdown drives after Colts quarterback Jason Bean kept the ball on a fourth-and-short near the goal line to extend Indy's lead to 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
Hoping to put Arizona away for good, Indianapolis kicker Matt Gay pushed a field goal attempt wide left with 27 seconds remaining - allowing the Cardinals one more opportunity.
While Ridder tried to orchestrate a game-winning drive, a false start penalty from Dennis Daley on a spike play caused a ten-second runoff, effectively ending the game.
Ridder finished the night completing 6-of-10 passes for 71 yards. WR Xavier Weaver tied Baccellia with 27 receiving yards.
Defensively for Arizona, Cameron Thomas had two sacks while Darren Hall again led the team with five tackles and two pass deflections.
The Cardinals finish their preseason festivities next week in Denver.