Cardinals Fans React to Questionable Week 2 Win
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers, one where Jonathan Gannon's side owned a three-possession lead in the second half before nearly letting it slip.
It was indeed a tale of two halves - as the Cardinals dominated the first two quarters in convincing fashion before the Panthers stormed back in dramatic fashion.
The "Cardiac Cardinals" again lived up to their name - and despite being 2-0 entering Week 3, there's serious concerns matching this team.
Cardinals Fans Unsure of Team After Week 2 Win
After the game, I asked for responses on Twitter/X - and you guys certainly delivered:
CHIguy2350 says, "Looks like a dominant performance in the first half. Then played conservative and let them sink and dunk down the field to make it close. MHJ NEEDS TO GET INVOLVED. Ridiculous I’m still saying that. Gotta get healthy now as well. Winning ugly AZ Cards."
Far adds, "My biggest takeaway: this is not a playoff football team. They’re struggling with an identity when the run is taken away from them. Adams and Williams look terrible, and we have no consistent pass rush. Hard to see any way to feel good about this team moving forward."
Gary offered, "This offense hasn’t looked like a playoff offense. Defense took a lot of damage. Barely getting by the saints and panthers is concerning to say the least."
Travis thinks, "I know they are 2-0 ..but If they don’t get things fixed quick, They are in deep s--- against a good team."
More Red Sea Reactions
Tino: "It’s a win but we won’t beat SF if our offense plays like this."
Dude in the Desert: "Drew Petzing is horrible and is holding this offense back. We need to sign every FA CB available tomorrow. Stupid mental mistakes on D. Drew Petzing is horrible and needs to be fired."
Desert Sports: "Only possible way I could've felt worse after a 2-0 start would be a Murray/Paris/Marv/McBride injury. Losing 3 CBs (two probably long term) in one game is brutal."
We even got some nice GIF reactions, too.
Raul: "Winning like this is obviously unsustainable! Petzing and this offense need to wake up!! Tired of this offense using Marv as a decoy. 2 catches for Marv is ridiculous! Once we start playing good teams this offense is really gonna get exposed. Now we can’t even run the ball!"
Loco: "feels like a loss. im one to usually be happy with a win no matter what, but potentially losing garrett and max while nearly losing just hurts."
The Cardinals are back in business in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.