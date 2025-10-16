Cardinals Finally Address Weakness in Latest Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals ignored the offensive side of the ball this past offseason, instead opting to load up the defense.
Those dividends haven't exactly been paid out after the team's 2-4 start to 2025.
With so much debate surrounding changes the Cardinals could and should make in the future, the offensive line undoubtedly needs to take a step forward.
Arizona does just that in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Cardinals Take Legit RT in ESPN Mock Draft
In Jordan Reid's latest 2026 mock draft, the Cardinals (picking in the top ten at No. 8) take Utah right tackle Spencer Fano.
"With Jonah Williams scheduled to become a free agent after the season, the Cardinals need to find a young, long-term solution at right tackle. Fano is a punishing run blocker who generates movement with ease. He has allowed only two pressures all season and is an extremely effective, quick-footed pass protector who can mirror edge rushers. Fano and Paris Johnson Jr . could serve as a talented pair of bookends for that Arizona line."
Fano was the first offensive lineman taken in the mock draft.
Arizona needs an impactful injection of talent along the offensive line in the worst way.
The Cardinals haven't been able to get anything going offensively for the vast majority of 2025 - especially in the run department.
Fano, described as a Pro Bowl caliber player in his scouting report from The Draft Network, can play either outside or inside.
"He’s the kind of offensive lineman you plug in for 10 years and never look back. If he makes the move to center and maintains his level of play, there’s a strong case he could become one of the best center prospects we’ve seen in a long time. Regardless of where he lines up, one thing is clear: I want this guy on my team."
Fano would be a seamless fit to replace Williams at right tackle to help put the Cardinals back on track in their offense.
Arizona's offensive line play hasn't quite been up to par this season - though the re-emergence of Will Hernandez has been key the last few weeks for the Cardinals.
If the Cardinals do somehow land Fano and Johnson - who is due for a massive contract extension next offseason - Arizona will have their bookend tackles for the foreseeable future cemented regardless of who is calling plays and under center.