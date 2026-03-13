The Cardinals Can't Settle on Their Biggest Roster Hole

The Arizona Cardinals are putting the finishing touches of their first week of free agency additions, and they've managed to shore up a handful of spots.

It's been a busy stretch of days for general manager Monti Ossenfort, who has added depth at positions such as guard (Isaac Seumalo), running back (Tyler Allgeier), receiver (Kendrick Bourne) and even quarterback (Gardner Minshew).

However, there's still a few holes in Arizona's roster approaching the draft such as defensive line, edge rusher and a couple of spots along the offensive line.

When it comes to their biggest hole, a subjective argument at this point in time, you can look at right tackle.

Cardinals Still Missing Long-Term Answer a Right Tackle

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals did sign Matt Pryor to temporarily fill this spot, but think of him more as an appetizer rather than the main course. Sure, you can snack — but that won't fully satisfy the hunger.

It's also unclear where exactly Pryor aligns in terms of the team's future, as he's a versatile offensive lineman that's played every spot but center. He could very well arrive to the desert as a swing guard/tackle where needed.

For as flexible as Pryor is, he serves as more of an emergency stop gap/depth piece rather than solidified starter. The Cardinals shouldn't be satisfied with Pryor's presence alone moving into the depths of the offseason.

Arizona also brought on former Cardinals OL Elijah Wilkinson, who started at right tackle for Atlanta last season. He was among the most penalized players at his position while also being responsible for six sacks.

Wilkinson, in terms of play time, is a step ahead of Pryor — though the recently turned 31-year-old isn't a long term fix for the spot opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. on the line.

Arizona still needs to find a legitimate, cornerstone starting right tackle, and with talent vastly depleted on the open market, that just might have to come in April's draft.

Names such as Miami's Francis Mauigoa or Utah's Spencer Fano could make sense in the first round while Arizona State's Max Iheanachor, Georgia's Monroe Freeling and Clemson's Blake Miller make sense at right tackle a little deeper into the draft board.

Finding a second anchor will be pivotal for first time head coach Mike LaFleur and whoever is throwing the ball. The Cardinals can't be satisfied with their right tackle spot despite their spot signings.