NFL Draft Buzz Linking Cardinals to Alabama QB Ty Simpson Is Growing

The Ty Simpson to Arizona train seems to be gaining steam.

We're one week into the NFL's free agency period, and the Cardinals have made little progress in figuring out the future of the quarterback position in a post-Kyler Murray era.

Alabama and NFL Draft quarterback Ty Simpson is lurking in the shadows. Maybe he won't be there for long.

Ty Simpson-to-Arizona Train Picking Up Steam

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates have joined the party. Reid had the Cardinals jumping back into the first round to draft Simpson at pick 28 in a recent mock draft while Yates added this in a recent piece:

"I'm joining my colleague Jordan Reid's parade and forecasting the Cardinals to make a move for Simpson. With Kyler Murray set to be released, Arizona's search for a new QB is officially on; the Cardinals also potentially showed their cards by adding Gardner Minshew on a one-year deal as a depth/bridge option. Taking Simpson at No. 3 would be a massive reach to me, but Arizona could trade into the 20s somewhere and land him -- akin to what the Giants did to get Jaxson Dart last year."

This isn't the first we've heard of Simpson and the Cardinals, either.

Before the 2025 regular season even ended, reports surfaced of Arizona's "internal" liking of Simpson.

Ahead of the combine, NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah said Simpson is the best quarterback fit for the Cardinals outside of Fernando Mendoza, who is essentially penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick and won't be available.

"Ty Simpson I think would fit great in there," Jeremiah said on his pre-combine conference call.

The buzz only heightened when Simpson raved about his meeting with the Cardinals in Indianapolis.

“Yeah, I met with the Cardinals, it was my first interview, and just super great organization," Simpson said.

"Mr. Monti is a great guy, Coach LaFleur is a super ball guy, Coach Hackett. All those guys, they love football, they're a quarterback-driven organization, because they're very familiar with the quarterback position. And I would love to be a Cardinal. I think that they're a great organization.”

Simpson started only 15 games in his college career at Alabama while the second half of the year was plagued by injuries and less-than-stellar play. However, traits such as his athleticism and pre-snap recognition have propped him up to QB2 position in this draft.

Arizona did sign Gardner Minshew this offseason, though as it stands he and Jacoby Brissett are set to be free agents after the 2026 season.

The Cardinals don't currently have a long-term plan in place. Could it be Simpson?

Perhaps, as noise is only growing around the Alabama quarterback — though it appears Arizona would have to make a move up to get him.