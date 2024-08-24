Cardinals First-Round Pick Will Miss 'Multiple' Weeks
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson will reportedly miss the first few weeks of his rookie season, according to NFL insiders.
From Ian Rapoport:
"#AZCardinals first-round DL Darius Robinson suffered a calf injury that is considered a multi-week injury after scans, sources say. Possible he could begin the season on Injured Reserve. If so, the earliest return would be Week 5."
The injury reportedly happened in Thursday's practice ahead of Arizona's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Per reports, Robinson had to be carted off and had imaging done Friday.
Ahead of practice, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed it was a calf strain:
"Reports came out that happened in the closed portion of practice, so I'm not real fired up about that guys. The guys that were there, that didn't report on it, thank you to adhering to our policy. He's getting imaging today. He's got a calf [injury]. Gotta get the reports today," said Gannon.
The Cardinals previously lost edge rusher BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury earlier in training camp - and now with Robinson's injury - Arizona has lost their (arguably) top two players in the front seven with the highest potential to start their new campaign.
The Cardinals were hoping to improve their ability to reach the quarterback through players such as Ojulari and Robinson, who can align almost anywhere in the trenches. Arizona tallied just 33 team sacks in 2023, which ranked near dead-last in the NFL.
Now, it's an uphill battle to surpass that number.
Robinson - taken with the 27th overall selection in this year's draft - was expected to be one of the top contributors along a Cardinals defensive line that went through a drastic makeover from 2023.
Veterans, such as L.J. Collier, were excited to see the Missouri product shine in his first taste of NFL action.
"The sky's the limit for the kid," said fellow defensive lineman L.J. Collier earlier this week.
"I like to let people play free. I feel like if we leave him be, and let him be where he needs to be, I feel like he's not going to have a drop-off.
"I feel like he might have some things here and there but I feel like he's going to ball this year - arguably might be defensive rookie of the year if he stays on the track that I think he's going to be on."
Robinson played roughly ten snaps in Arizona's preseason opener and managed to impress.
"I expect him to play well, and he didn't play a ton," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said following their opener against the New Orleans Saints. Robinson didn't play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts along with the rest of the starters and his status this week at Denver was unknown.
"For what he's done in training camp and in that game, I think he's right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense."
As for Robinson, he had some fairly lofty goals set for 2024.
"Rookie of the year," Robinson answered when asked about his goals.
"That's the only (personal) goal I have for myself. Those are my goals and that's cool to think about, but I've got to think about my daily routine and daily schedule."
Dante Stills and Ben Stille are under Robinson on the Cardinals' depth chart and will look to help fill the void while he's gone.
The Cardinals have yet to officially announce placing him on any injured/reserve list.