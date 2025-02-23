Cardinals Free Agent Projected to be Underpaid
The Arizona Cardinals are set to see a handful of players depart for free agency in just a few short weeks, though their trade deadline acquisition might come cheaper than anticipated.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning landed in the desert after spending time with the Denver Broncos with hopes of aiding Arizona's pass rush.
Browning played eight games for the Cardinals, which featured two sacks in his final four contests. His time in Arizona wasn't extensive, though he did flash some promise.
When it comes to future money, NFL.com's Kevin Patra says Browning could end up being underpaid once the market opens in March:
Baron Browning Projected to be Underpaid
"Browning landed on injured reserve with a foot injury in September, then was squeezed out of the rotation in Denver, leading to a midseason trade to Arizona. With increased opportunity, the former third-round pick upped his production, generating 21 of his 29 QB pressures last year in the desert, per Next Gen Stats," wrote Patra.
"For the season, Browning earned a solid 14.1 quarterback pressure rate. From Weeks 10-18, that rate jumped to 15.9 percent, the 14th-best mark among edges with at least 100 pass rushes over that span. That figure is sandwiched between Brian Burns (16.2%) and Myles Garrett (15.8%). I am not suggesting Browning is of that ilk; rather, that data point suggests there is a lot more meat on the bone for the Ohio State product.
"The 26-year-old boasts athleticism and is still growing. There are holes to his game, including against the run, but given his age and upside, Browning is the type of short-term investment teams should look for in free agency, especially if it comes at a bargain rate."
Browning's estimated market value on Spotrac is $5.4 million annually.
Even if Browning were to return to Arizona, the Cardinals would likely still upgrade their starting group at the position. They're armed with roughly $70 million in cap space and six picks through the 2025 NFL Draft.