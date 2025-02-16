Cardinals Free Agent Target Looking for Big Payday
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to massively upgrade their defensive line group in the 2025 offseason, and one name is consistently linked to the organization in Philadelphia Eagles DL Milton Williams.
Williams, who was a key part in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning season, is set to hit the open market and has prior experience with both Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis - as both were previously in Philadelphia with Williams before leaving for the desert.
Williams projects as one of the top players in the trenches - though he won't come cheap.
Williams himself said he's looking for a raise.
"Obviously, I'd love to be back in Philadelphia," Williams said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"But right now, I'm just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I'm pretty sure I'll end up where I'm supposed to be. I'll just put that in God's hands."
He continued:
"Just being in the right situation. Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible."
It sure seems as if the Cardinals can satisfy both needs - as Arizona touts roughly $70 million in cap space while also being on the verge of a playoff contending team.
Williams has a projected annual average value of $12 million for a new contract according to Spotrac.
Considering that would make Williams the 38th-highest paid defensive lineman in the league in terms of annual salary, that seems a bit low.
Arizona would surely have to pony up more money to land Williams in the desert, though the same can be said about every other team looking to retain him - even the Eagles.
"Wherever I end up, if it's here or wherever, just get guys to buy into the togetherness and not being selfish and not hating on one another and fighting over who get the stats or the sacks or whatever," Williams said.
"Really, just being together. You saw in the Super Bowl, everybody was out there making plays. So when we're all together, everybody playing free, fast, and we just want to win at the end of the day. That's what we did."
Considering those words mirror precisely what Gannon has built in Arizona's locker room, it sure seems like Williams could be a fit when free agency begins.