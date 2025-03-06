Cardinals Free Agent Target Expected to Break The Bank
The Arizona Cardinals tout north of $70 million in cap space ahead of next week's free agency period, which could see general manager Monti Ossenfort spend some serious money.
He just might need to in order to land one of the top free agents on the market.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams was a key part of the team's Super Bowl run, and approaching the open market, he's looking at quite the possible payday.
ESPN certainly believes he is, projecting him as one of few free agents who will "break the bank" on the open market:
"Williams may not be a household name, but the 2021 third-round pick steadily improved in Philadelphia and delivered his best performance in 2024," wrote Ben Solak.
"Five sacks feel unremarkable, but he was part of a deep rotation that kept his overall snap total down. His 12.5% pressure rate was fourth among defensive tackles with at least 100 pass rushes this season. He's a highly disruptive player."
Williams would fit a massive need for the Cardinals as an interior defensive lineman who can wreck havoc up the middle and also rush the passer.
How much would Williams cost?
Spotrac has his annual value at $17.8 million while Pro Football Focus has Williams around $21 million per season.
The Cardinals' $74.4 million in effective cap space (per OverTheCap) ranks fourth in the league, and Arizona is heavily anticipated to pursue top free agents at positions such as edge rusher and defensive line in the coming weeks.
Williams' teammate Josh Sweat is also another popular name that could end up in the desert as an edge rusher.
Currently on the defensive line for Arizona are names such as Dante Stills and Darius Robinson - two exciting young players who aren't quite proven. The Cardinals don't currently have a legitimate threat within their front seven, and there's hope Williams could provide just that.
Williams was spotted wearing his agency's merch at Eagles exit interviews, sending a clear message on his desire to be paid:
"Just being in the right situation. Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win," said Williams. "I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible."
Williams' price tag may have just been set by a recent signing ahead of free agency - you can read more about that here.