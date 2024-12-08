Cardinals Get Boost Ahead of Seahawks Rematch
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactives ahead of Week 14's rematch against the Seattle Seahawks:
This means starting safety Jalen Thompson, who was questionable due to illness, is active and will play in Arizona's biggest game of the season. He was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday after practicing fine all week.
Thompson previously missed two games due to an ankle injury this season. He has 60 tackles on the year with two passes defensed.
Arizona chose not to elevate an players from the practice squad over the weekend.
The Cardinals - currently 6-6 - would propel themselves to the top of the NFC West with a win against Seattle. A loss puts them two games behind the Seahawks with just four weeks remaining.
Dante Stills and Naquon Jones were also questionable for Arizona, though both will play.
Elijah Jones was ruled out on Friday, though he's still working through his 21 day window to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters ahead of the big divisional matchup that the coaches have done a good enough job of putting players in positions to win the game this season:
“I think each week you try to put your guys in the best positions that you can for them to have success. There's always going to be good and bad in each game, but you try to keep building on some success and eliminating some of your weaknesses or improving some of your weaknesses because everybody has them," said Gannon.
"Every unit, every team has strengths and weaknesses, so you have to try to do what's best to win the game. I think all three coordinators have adapted throughout the year and are doing a good job of putting our guys in positions to make plays. Then it filters down to those guys as well, but (also) the position coaches in coaching the details of it, making sure we're executing at a high level and then with myself (making sure) everyone is in alignment. This is how the game's going to go to be ready to go and try to give yourself a chance to win a game.”
Kickoff is set for 2:05 PM.