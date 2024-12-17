Cardinals Give Injury Updates to Three Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals found the win column for the first time in four weeks after a 30-17 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 15.
Still alive in the postseason hunt, Arizona looks to continue their winning ways with a Week 16 road trip in Carolina.
During his first media availability, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following update on three different players who were injured on Sunday:
Mack Wilson Sr.
Gannon: “He’s doing okay. He was in good spirits today.”
Our take: Wilson was sent out of action on the very first drive of the game after suffering a concussion, one that saw him physically stumble to the ground after getting up in what was a very scary sight at State Farm Stadium. After being down, he was escorted to the locker room by two members of the medical staff and did not return.
It was a big loss for the Cardinals, as Wilson was one of their most productive players after signing with the organization in the offseason.
On Monday, Wilson tweeted the following message, signaling to fans that he'd be back soon:
When soon is remains to be seen, as Wilson will have to clear multiple hurdles of the league's concussion protocol in order to safely return to play.
We're just glad he's okay.
Trey Benson
Gannon: "(We’re) still kind of sorting through it right now.”
Our take: Benson left Week 15's meeting vs. New England with an ankle injury - towards the end of action - and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Benson - the clear RB2 in Arizona's backfield - only carried the ball five times in relief to Conner, though the Cardinals could potentially be down two backups in Benson and Emari Demercado ahead of their Carolina road trip.
Benson has slowly but surely found his footing during his rookie season, and his loss wouldn't be massive - though he's the best runner behind Conner on the active roster. Perhaps Michael Carter finally gets a chance?
Max Melton
Gannon: "[Melton] is going to end up OK."
Our take: Melton left Sunday with a shin injury and didn't return.
The rookie cornerback has played extremely well in recent weeks, emerging as a key piece of Arizona's secondary moving forward.
If Melton can't go, either Starling Thomas would see more reps or Kei'Trel Clark would be in line for more work.
We should have more clarity on all three players on Wednesday when the Cardinals practice for the first time.