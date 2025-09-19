Cardinals Give Key Injury Updates to Stars Ahead of Week 3
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't ruling any of their injured players out ahead of Week 3's road test against the San Francisco 49ers, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Injury report: Nobody is ruled out. We'll see how it goes. You guys will have a full list after practice here," Gannon told reporters this morning.
"They're all working hard, and we'll see how that goes. Gotta have a good day today, last day on the grass, and we're headed to San Francisco tomorrow."
Arizona moves into the weekend with the following players on their injury report:
Kelvin Beachum (rest), Cody Simon (concussion) and Dante Stills (elbow), Will Hernandez (knee), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Tip Reiman (foot), Max Melton (knee), Will Johnson (groin)
The Cardinals saw their secondary take a massive hit with the loss of Garrett Williams to injured reserve this past week - though Melton and Johnson (both also were hurt on Sunday vs Carolina) have a shot to play.
Melton has practiced both days this week while Johnson hasn't.
There could be numerous adjustments needed by the Cardinals with a banged-up defense, though Gannon says they've done a strong job thus far.
“Well, the coaches did a phenomenal job because it’s all happening fast, but that’s why we talk about it and have all those different plans. You never know when they’re going to come up. Then it’s a credit to our guys of understanding how roles can change quickly in a game, what they have to do on game day and all the different hats that they can possibly wear," he said earlier in the week.
"They might not need to, but they might need to too. Which came up yesterday, so (I’m) really proud of them for that because I’ve been in situations where it’s chaotic and frantic and you don’t do the right things to where that game does get away from you. I thought our guys handled that, so that was good.”
Arizona is 2-0 for the first time since 2021 and are looking to continue recent success against the 49ers after sweeping them last season.
While Melton's participation through practice this week suggests he could potentially play, it seems a bit far-fetched that Johnson will return to action.
Arizona has a short week following this Sunday, as they'll play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football just days after.