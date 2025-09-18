Key Players Upgraded on Cardinals, 49ers Week 3 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have released their Thursday injury reports.
For Arizona, Kelvin Beachum returned from a rest day on Wednesday while Cody Simon (concussion) and Dante Stills (elbow) saw upgrades in status.
The Cardinals did see Will Johnson miss a second consecutive day, putting doubt around his availability for the weekend.
In San Francisco, Nick Bosa (rest), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), Christian McCaffrey (calf/rest), Siran Neal (concussion) and Trent Williams (knee/rest) all were DNP's on Wednesday that returned to practice.
Jordan Watkins was a new face on the 49ers' report with a calf issue.
Full Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
Full: Kelvin Beachum (rest), Cody Simon (concussion) and Dante Stills (elbow)
Limited: Will Hernandez (knee), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Tip Reiman (foot), Max Melton (lknee)
DNP: Will Johnson (groin)
Full 49ers Thursday Injury Report
Full: Nick Bosa (rest), Christian McCaffrey (calf/rest), Jordan James (finger)
Limited: Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), Siran Neal (concussion), Trent Williams (rest/knee), Brock Purdy (toe/left shoulder), Jordan Watkins (calf)
DNP: Spencer Buford (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder)
Both teams will release game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful after Friday's practice.
Cardinals Looking to Slow CMC
Earlier in the week, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke on what McCaffrey brings to the table.
“Yeah, he is a game changer. We talked about that in the meeting today. He’s a really good football player, both in the run and pass game. He's hard to tackle. He’s got great vision, great acceleration and he can hit home runs. He is a matchup nightmare. He's one of the premier guys in this league and I think offensively how they use him is very creative and cutting edge and it can cause some problems, there's no doubt. We have to be very aware of where he is when they deploy him in different ways. Who's on him and where your help is. We definitely have to have a plan for him.”
Robert Saleh: Old Dog, New Tricks
Gannon also was asked about 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh:
“He's changed a little bit (from) what he’s done in the past. I think he's got some new creative wrinkles, but defensively how they play stands out on the tape. How physical, athletic, how fast they play (and their) fundamentals stands out on a tape. How they put their hands on blocks, how they defeat blocks, how they tackle, how they cover and how they hunt the ball. Then he's a brilliant mind as well. He knows what can give you issues in the in the run and pass game to make it hard, so with what I just said, that's good coaching. He's got some good coaches over there. He really good.”