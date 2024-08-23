Cardinals Reveal Darius Robinson Injury
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday morning the injury suffered by defensive lineman Darius Robinson in yesterday's practice was a calf injury.
"Reports came out that happened in the closed portion of practice, so I'm not real fired up about that guys. The guys that were there, that didn't report on it, thank you to adhering to our policy. He's getting imaging today. He's got a calf [injury]. Gotta get the reports today," said Gannon.
Yesterday, Robinson was observed as present during the open portion of practice.
Later in the day, Chuck Harris reported Robinson was carted off the field - which happened during the closed portion of practice. Howard Balzer also reported Robinson suffered an injury and was set to have imaging done on Friday.
The Cardinals are set to play their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos this week. With final roster cuts coming on Tuesday (8/27), a potential long-term absence by Robinson could impact the team's roster construction.
Arizona - along with the rest of the NFL - will have the week off next week before preparing for their Week 1 regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Robinson was drafted by the Cardinals as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Missouri.
Robinson was deployed across numerous spots by Arizona's defensive staff and made noise during training camp and the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints before not playing in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.