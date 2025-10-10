Cardinals Give Positive Kyler Murray Update
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals announced quarterback Kyler Murray would finally hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the news ahead of Friday's practice. Murray was marked as a non-participant for Wednesday and Thursday.
Murray will likely be listed as doubtful or questionable on the injury report set to be released later.
What Happened With Kyler Murray?
Murray suffered a foot injury last Sunday which saw him miss a few snaps before returning to action.
Earlier this week, Gannon spoke highly of backup Jacoby Brissett and is confident if Murray isn't healthy enough to play:
“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports. To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details," said Gannon.
"You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”
Cardinals Hope to Upset Colts
The Colts are humming as of late with a 4-1 record, and the Cardinals know it's a tall task awaiting them in Indianapolis.
“They're a good football team. Obviously, I light up when I talk about (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together. He's a really good football coach, and he knows how to use his people and use his weapons," Gannon said.
"He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback. Like I said, they've got a lot of good players. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now with a mix of vets, youth and premium players as I would call them. Then, (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) coming over from Cincinnati, they play hard. They disguise really well.
"They take the ball away. They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now—I'm thinking (one of) the top couple teams in the NFL—and he's got premier players too. They've got two inside guys that are really good players, a really good corner, and a really good MIKE linebacker, who I was with. I was with a couple of those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt.”