Cardinals Give Positive Update on OL Injury
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon gave a positive - but brief - update on OL Hjalte Froholdt.
"Yes, got good news on him so we're good to go," said Gannon.
Froholdt went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury during the red zone portion of Arizona's training camp practice on Tuesday.
Froholdt stayed on the ground for a few minutes while being evaluated by trainers before getting up and walking under his own power.
He walked with a member of the Cardinals' staff to the locker room and did not return to practice.
Left guard Evan Brown slid to center in Froholdt's place while rookie Isaiah Adams filled in Brown's typical spot at left guard for the remainder of the period.
When the Cardinals resumed team activities, Brown stayed at center while Jon Gaines slid in at left guard.
After practice, PHNX's Craig Morgan reported he saw Froholdt walking out of the stadium with no bandage or brace on his leg.
Froholdt started all 17 games for Arizona in 2023 after signing on as a free agent. The year prior with the Cleveland Browns, he played in all 17 games and started six.
Froholdt was coveted for his interior versatility to play guard and center, though Arizona chose him to steady what was a rotating door at center previously.
If Froholdt were to miss any time, it feels likely Brown (who started the last three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks) would slide to that spot while either Gaines/Adams would play at left guard.
Arizona has six training camp practices left ahead of their first preseason game on Aug. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.