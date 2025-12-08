Cardinals Coach Reflects on 'Humbling' Loss to Rams

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost yet again.

That's not a new sentence for Cardinals fans this season after now establishing their second five-game losing streak of 2025, though their 45-17 drubbing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 was one of their worst of the year.

The Rams gained 500+ net yards on offense to ensure the Cardinals sunk to 3-10 on the season.

As expected, head coach Jonathan Gannon was not pleased after the loss:

Jonathan Gannon Sounds Off After Rams' Blowout Win

"Give credit to LA. They were better than us in every facet of the game today. Coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams. So that's very humbling. I think at one point in the game it was like 10-10, and then you look up and you're down a lot of points -- quick. So give them credit. It's not okay. It's not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we'll get back to work tomorrow," Gannon opened with in his post-game press conference.

The Cardinals have now allowed all three NFC West opponents to put up 40+ points in 2025.

Arizona was eliminated from playoff contention a week ago, and their latest loss can't possibly help the locker room's morale to finish the season.

"Just come back to work man it's hard. There's no doubt it's hard," Gannon continued.

"It's been a lot of adversity here, but we'll come out of the other side better for it, I know that. Collectively, we couldn't stop them. We didn't put up a lot of points. It's not complimentary football. They're scoring. You're not scoring. You need some stops. You got to put some points on the board."

Arizona took a 7-0 lead after their first drive and were indeed tied at 10-10 before Los Angeles scored 35 unanswered points. The Cardinals found Michael Wilson for a second time in the end zone with 11 minutes remaining to make the scoreline look a bit better, though that's it.

"I mean we do things extremely well, but you got to do it better than we're doing it right now for 60 minutes, consistently. Fundamentals -- technique and fundamentals, which lead to execution, which lead to playing complementary football, which lead to not getting the brakes beat off of you at home," said Gannon.

When asked to deliver a message to the fan base, Gannon said:

"We'll come out the other side. We will, I know that."

