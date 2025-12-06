Cardinals Suffer Another Blow as Starter Lands on Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are placing WR Greg Dortch on injured reserve, which could likely end his season.
Dortch sustained a chest injury and did not practice at all in Week 14's prep for the Los Angeles Rams.
Dortch is eligible to return for the final week of the season, though we'll see how the Cardinals will let things play out considering their current 3-9 record.
With Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko placed on injured reserve earlier in the year, Dortch slid back into starting slot duties for Arizona.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s absence in recent games also allowed more opportunities for the shifty wideout to make his mark, combining for 112 receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 12/13.
"When you put it all together, you have to look how obviously he fits in because he's a guy that we can get the ball in his hands, and he’s shown he can make some plays," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Dortch ahead of their Buccaneers matchup.
"With how they play, they do a good job of mixing man pressure, zone pressure and zero pressure. At times there'll be some space. We have to make sure we find the space. At times we're going to have to win a bunch of one-on-ones because they put a body on a body. We need everybody to win, not just Greg.”
Dortch likely has put the finishing touches on his sixth NFL season after going undrafted in 2019.
His 35% offensive snap share in 2025 was the lowest it's been for the Cardinals in the previous four seasons, though he retained his role as a return man in Arizona - garnering the sixth-most votes for NFC players in that category for Pro Bowl honors before being hurt.
Dortch now joins the following Arizona players to either currently or previously land on injured reserve this season:
QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
RB Trey Benson
WR Greg Dortch
WR Zay Jones
WR Simi Fehoko
TE Tip Reiman
TE Travis Vokolek
OT Jonah Williams
OT Christian Jones
OT Valentin Senn
OG Will Hernandez
OG Hayden Conner
The Cardinals also announced a few other roster moves ahead of Sunday, which includes:
- Signed LB Channing Tindall to the active roster from the practice squad
- Elevated WR's Jalen Brooks and Trent Sherfield Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad
Arizona now looks to Michael Wilson and Trey McBride to again do some heavy lifting in their passing attack the rest of the way.
