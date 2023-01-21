Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Reportedly Meeting With WR DeAndre Hopkins to Discuss Future

The Arizona Cardinals may or may not be trading WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Ian Rapoport says new general manager Monti Ossenfort will sit with the team's star receiver to discuss the future.

The Arizona Cardinals have already had quite the offseason.

After Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim departed the team, it only took a matter of days until reports suggested that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move.

Hopkins is reportedly looking for a new contract - and perhaps a fresh start elsewhere - as The Score's Jordan Schultz reported he had two teams (Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers) on his wish list.

Things have died down a bit on the Hopkins trade front, mostly because the Cardinals didn't have a general manager until last Tuesday when the team introduced Monti Ossenfort as the next man in charge.

Now, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says Ossenfort plans to meet with Hopkins in the coming week to discuss the future:

"DeAndre Hopkins: His future has been a little bit cloudy ever since the trade deadline. Teams are scurrying around, trying to trade for him. Former general manager Steve Keim did not do a deal but still it has led some teams to wonder is one of the best receivers in the NFL available?," said Rapoport.

"My understanding is Monti Ossenfort, the new GM for the Arizona Cardinals, is going to sit down with Hopkins - likely this week - and plot out the future. Are they willing to explore a trade, or is he gonna make sure Hopkins is there for the 2023 season? If he will consider a trade - first of all one of the best receivers in the NFL is on the move - two , the Cardinals may have to do a little rebuilding."

Owner Michael Bidwill didn't offer much when asked on Tuesday about Hopkins' future with the team:

“We talked about a number of things, but those are some of the things that he's going to be evaluating. As he [Ossenfort] said, he's only been in the building a few hours. He doesn't even know his way around, so I think it he'll be working on that in the coming weeks and I'm sure we'll talk about that more.”

The Cardinals have a long offseason ahead, and Hopkins' situation only adds to the list. It does seem, however, that we'll learn more about his future sooner rather than later.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Showing Commitment to Diversity in HC Search

Cardinals Reportedly Request to Interview Dan Quinn

Report: Cardinals Hire Assistant GM

Superlatives From 2022 Season

Podcast: Thoughts on Monti Ossenfort, Picking Realistic Head Coaching Hires

Kliff Kingsbury Wants to Reportedly Coach Again