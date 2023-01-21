Report: Cardinals Hiring Dave Sears as Assistant GM

The Arizona Cardinals found their new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, They've also found their new assistant general manager in Dave Sears, too.

The Arizona Cardinals are busy filling vacant positions within their football team.

After Steve Keim stepped away due to health-related reasons, the Cardinals found their newest general manager in Monti Ossenfort.

Just a few days following, they now also have an assistant manager in Dave Sears according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Sears was the Detroit Lions' director of college scouting.

Sears has served in the role since 2019 according to The Detroit News. Sears-Ossenfort previously worked together with the Houston Texans.

"As college scouting director, Sears has played an integral role in the team's draft process, rubber-stamping the area scouts' evaluations and serving as a key voice in general manager Brad Holmes' decision-making process, along with coach Dan Campbell, assistant general manager Ray Agnew, senior adviser John Dorsey and senior director of personnel Lance Newmark," said Justin Rogers.

Sears joined the Lions in 2007 and slowly worked his way up the ladder, and he should be put to work right away as the Cardinals currently own the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Well, it's exciting, I hope we don't pick third overall again, that's for one. The benefit is that we're going to be ready to pick a premium player that's going to be able to come in here and have an impact on our team," Ossenfort said in his opening press conference.

"That's the benefit. The other benefit is there could be calls on that pick and we're going to operate at every step along the way. We're going to do what's best for the team so if we get a chance to drop back and pick up additional picks that will help build the team, we're going to entertain that. We're in a great position and I would say the same for every pick of that round. There's going to be action. The phone rings in the draft. The phone will ring. We'll be ready to take a good player and we'll be ready to listen to offers too, so we're in a great position with that pick.”

Sears has plenty of experience picking with the No. 3 pick, as Detroit has picked inside the top three in the 2022 and 2020 NFL Drafts.

