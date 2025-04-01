Cardinals: We're in Good Spot for NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is a big fan of the team's current draft position.
The Cardinals - who are currently slated to pick 16th in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft - did well in free agency to plug some immediate needs moving into draft season.
Don't just take that from us - take it from the man who will send in the card to make all of Arizona's selections.
"I feel like we're in a spot that, come the end of April and the draft, it really opens us up to be able to take the best player," Ossenfort told AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.
"There isn't one spot where we are like, we have to have that at 16 because we have to have someone immediately go in there.
"That's always a good feeling when you don't have to force a pick. Sure there are always positions where you are like, 'Hey, we are a little deeper here.' When the perceived need for a player matches what is available at your pick, that's a slam dunk.
"But we're in a good spot. There isn't something we have to force."
The Cardinals signed big names such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson to their front seven, addressing their top two needs moving into late April's draft.
Ossenfort spoke on those signings - you can read more about them here.
Arizona's top need at the moment could be argued at right guard, though the Cardinals are still strong contenders to add more talent at either edge or defensive line. Receiver, cornerback or inside linebacker could see a boost early in the draft, too.
With prominent holes being plugged, the Cardinals can easily walk into the first round of the draft without a pressing need to target a specific player or position, which allows the board to fall to them and also opens up the possibility of trading back.