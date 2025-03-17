Cardinals Had 'Great' Meeting With HBCU Player
The Arizona Cardinals continue to do work on prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently own six selections.
One player to watch towards the tail end of festivities come late April is Jackson State defensive back Robert McDaniel, who is one of the best players to emerge out of a HBCU this draft cycle.
In an interview with The Draft Network's Justin Melo, McDaniel said he met with many teams at the HBCU Legacy Bowl - the Cardinals being one:
"I met with more than 16 teams. I had great meetings with the Ravens, Packers, Saints, Commanders, and Cardinals. Those are some of the teams that come to mind," McDaniel said.
Cardinals Had Great Meeting With HBCU Draft Player
Arizona currently is set on starters at nearly every position across the defensive backfield, though you can never have too much depth in a league that values passing the ball.
Versatility especially is a calling card for head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis,
McDaniel certainly fits that narrative, having played multiple spots on the back end during his college days.
"Honestly, just playing different positions helped me," McDaniel told HBCU Legends on his versatility.
"I guess knowing the defense, knowing where you should fit, and come in playing at the corner, nickel, or safety. It's just showing how versatile I am, being able to put me in different positions going there [HBCU Legacy Bowl]...I'm a very fast learner, and that's honestly what's just been one of my strengths, being able to be versatile."
McDaniel currently projects as a Day 3/undrafted player. Arizona does not have a sixth-round pick.