Cardinals Have Elite Young OL
Stalwart offensive tackles are a premium asset to possess, and the Arizona Cardinals may have a franchise star on their hands.
23-year-old OL Paris Johnson Jr., the Cardinals' first draft pick under GM Monti Ossenfort in 2023, has emerged as one of the more dominant left tackles in the NFL, locking down even some of the toughest opposing pass rushers and protecting QB Kyler Murray.
Johnson wasn't without his growing pains, but his development has been steady and tangible, and he's begun to collect recognition for his excellence.
Paris Johnson Ranks as Elite OT
Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday ranked the NFL's top 32 offensive tackles. Johnson ranked 14th on that list.
"After playing only right tackle in his rookie season, Johnson moved to left tackle for 2024 and was able to bring his play to a new level until an injury ended his year. The Ohio State product improved upon a 60.1 PFF overall grade in 2023 with an 80.8 mark in 2024, which ranked 12th at the position," Buday wrote.
"After giving up pressure on 6.4% of pass plays in 2023, Johnson decreased that figure to 4.9% last season."
While PFF grades don't always tell the whole story, Johnson's grade does match the eye test in his young career. Over 17 games, Johnson played 865 snaps and allowed just four sacks. He committed seven penalties, and only allowed two QB hits.
Granted, Murray's elusiveness often makes his OL look like a much more proficient unit in pass protection, but Arizona's big men up front were certainly a team strength in 2024. Johnson has emerged as an excellent player, but also a vocal, intense leader in Arizona's locker room.
The Cardinals, and their franchise QB are in very good hands, barring injury, as Johnson continues to show upward movement and a steady rate of improvement.