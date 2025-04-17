Cardinals Haven't Talked Draft Trade - Yet
ARIZONA -- We're one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have yet to field any trade offers for their 16th overall pick according to general manager Monti Ossenfort.
“No, and that’s not unusual. A lot of people make calls this time of year and there's nothing substantive to them until—it's amazing what being on the clock actually does so that'll happen next Thursday," Ossenfort told reporters during his pre-draft press conference.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon playfully added, "I told him trade all the picks and get back up into [round] one like three or four times. That'd be great.”
The Cardinals have been fairly active moving up and down the draft board in Ossenfort's previous two drafts, and his third go around isn't expected to be any different.
Last year, the Cardinals ended up with seven picks in the top 90. Many believe with only six picks currently at his disposal, Ossenfort may feel more inclined to wheel-and-deal.
He says that isn't quite the case.
"I've never gone into a draft saying I want to trade back (or) I want to trade up. I think it really truly
is a matter of opportunity. We will see what happens, and I think it just comes down to weighing offers if we get offers and weighing that versus if we're going to be ready to pick a player every time our number's called," said Ossenfort.
"It's a gamble. If you get a call and there's an offer to move back, then you have to weigh that. We may lose out on the player that we want here. Is it worth it? Or what's the cost of jumping up to go get a guy? We've never gone into these last few drafts saying, 'Hey, we've got to move back here. We want more picks.' We take it as it comes, and we'll see what presents itself next weekend.”
With some experience under his belt, Ossenfort says he does have a better grasp on which incoming calls on draft night are serious compared to others.
"I think you learn when a certain team calls maybe. Like who's more serious, and you can kind of gauge what kind of call is when you see the caller ID and what team and you can kind of know what's coming whether it's good, bad or ridiculous. There's those too," said Ossenfort.
"We kind of have a feel for who those calls are, but no, they're good. They're a lot of good people in the league, a lot of good people to work with."
Though those calls haven't happened just yet, they'll increase once we inch closer to the start of Round 1.