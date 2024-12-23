Cardinals HC Defends Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason hunt - officially - after their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a game many believe the Cardinals should have won.
Much of the attention after the loss is fixated on the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 20 of 32 attempts for 202 yards for one touchdown and one interception - the mistake coming late in the game vs. Carolina.
Turnovers have been a trend for Murray after the team's bye week, as he's thrown six interceptions in Arizona's last five games.
As a result, there's been plenty of heat on the former No. 1 overall pick, though head coach Jonathan Gannon gave a vote of public support for his quarterback following the loss in Carolina.
"I thought he battled, yeah. I thought he battled. I mean, some of those -- the two-minute drive there, the touchdown play was good. I know the last interception, he's trying to make a play there. I don't fault that at all. He's just like all those guys. He battled and gave us a chance to be in position to have a chance to win the game," said Gannon.
"Everybody makes mistakes. I made a bunch today. So you learn from it and move on, but that dude is competitive, he's a warrior. He gives us a chance to win, so I'm never going to fault his decision-making."
With only two weeks left and the Cardinals now officially out of the playoff picture, discourse is sure to continue around what Arizona needs/should do moving forward with Murray and other pieces to the puzzle.
While that noise will exist on the outside, it's fairly clear the Cardinals will stick with Murray moving forward.