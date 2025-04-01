Cardinals HC Didn't Want Rule Change
The Detroit Lions' rule proposal to eliminate automatic first downs for defensive holding penalties was shot down by the NFL today at league meetings, which was music to the ears of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it," Gannon told reporters previously this morning.
Gannon - a defensive guy for his coaching career - wasn't alone in his assessment, as only the Lions and New York Jets had voted for the potential rule change.
It's no surprise as to why the Lions wanted to eliminate automatic first downs for a penalty they commit more than any other team in the league:
Changes passed today by the NFL:
- The league will stop using chain gangs to determine first downs and will switch to camera-based technology, though the crew will remain on the sideline as a secondary resource.
- Both teams will get the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime during the regular season, though the period will remain at just ten minutes.
- Teams are allowed to use alternate uniform combinations up to four times in a season.
- The NFL will feature a Christmas triple-header this year
- Touchbacks will be moved to the 35-yard line
- The league's replay assist system was expanded, though no details were revealed.
- Things such as re-ordered playoff seeding and the Philadelphia Eagles' famous "tush push" were tabled, meaning they didn't pass.
Arizona did not submit a rule proposal to be discussed at the meetings, though league meetings will once again be conducted in May, so more tweaks/changes could be on the way.