All Cardinals

Cardinals HC Didn't Want Rule Change

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was pretty clear on his thoughts regarding the a proposal to change a rule.

Donnie Druin

Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions' rule proposal to eliminate automatic first downs for defensive holding penalties was shot down by the NFL today at league meetings, which was music to the ears of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it," Gannon told reporters previously this morning.

Gannon - a defensive guy for his coaching career - wasn't alone in his assessment, as only the Lions and New York Jets had voted for the potential rule change.

It's no surprise as to why the Lions wanted to eliminate automatic first downs for a penalty they commit more than any other team in the league:

Changes passed today by the NFL:

- The league will stop using chain gangs to determine first downs and will switch to camera-based technology, though the crew will remain on the sideline as a secondary resource.

- Both teams will get the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime during the regular season, though the period will remain at just ten minutes.

- Teams are allowed to use alternate uniform combinations up to four times in a season.

- The NFL will feature a Christmas triple-header this year

- Touchbacks will be moved to the 35-yard line

- The league's replay assist system was expanded, though no details were revealed.

- Things such as re-ordered playoff seeding and the Philadelphia Eagles' famous "tush push" were tabled, meaning they didn't pass.

Arizona did not submit a rule proposal to be discussed at the meetings, though league meetings will once again be conducted in May, so more tweaks/changes could be on the way.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News