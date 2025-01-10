All Cardinals

How Cardinals Are Helping Rams Ahead of Playoff Game

The Arizona Cardinals are helping in a major way.

Civics Matters Arizona students board the Cardinal's plane, June 22, 2022, at Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix, Arizona. Cardinals Civics Matters Arizona Trip Sendoff 7691566001 / Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will host Monday night's playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium after the unfortunate wildfires impacted SoFi Stadium's ability to host fans in Southern California.

That's not the only way the Cardinals are helping, however.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"The Cardinals are sending two of the team’s 777 planes to Los Angeles this afternoon, picking up the Rams team, its staff, their families, six dogs and two cats — yes, six dogs and two cats, per an official — and bringing them to Arizona tonight.

"Cardinals are turning over their training facility for the evacuated Rams to use in advance of their Monday night game vs. the Vikings at State Farm Stadium."

This isn't the first time Arizona's helped out other teams in an emergency.

The San Francisco 49ers played three games at State Farm Stadium (and also used their practice facility) back in 2020 during COVID while Arizona hosted a Miami Dolphins vs San Diego Chargers Monday Night Football game back in 2003 because of San Diego wildfires.

So there's certainly playoff football happening at State Farm Stadium - the Cardinals just aren't playing.

Rams president of team and media operations Kevin Demoff offered a bit of gratitude to the Cardinals on social media:

"Many thanks to the #AZCardinals, Michael Bidwill and his family for jumping in to help ahead of Monday’s game. We could not prepare, play or move our players & families without their help."

Brian McCarthy of NFL Public Relations tweeted out that 52,000 tickets were sold exclusively to season ticket holders in a two-hour window.

Monday Night Football will kickoff at 6:00 PM local time in Arizona.

