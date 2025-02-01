Report: Cardinals Hire Ohio State Coach
The Arizona Cardinals are adding some national championship pedigree to their coaching staff.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X:
"The #AZCardinals are hiring Justin Frye, Ohio State’s associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach, to be its new OL coach, source says. Arizona has an opening because it’s OL coach Klayton Adams is now the #Cowboys OC."
Like Rapoport alluded to, the Cardinals lost previous offensive line coach Klayton Adams to the Dallas Cowboys - though they were expecting to lose him this offseason even if Dallas didn't hire him.
Adams had been with the organization for two seasons since Jonathan Gannon first brought him over after being hired in the 2023 coaching cycle.
Now, Frye enters Arizona's facilities with some familiarity already in the building, as he was on staff with previous first-round picks Paris Johnson Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State.
It's also notable the Cardinals have the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could target Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
This will be Frye's first taste of NFL action, as he first began his coaching career (after spending some time as a grad assistant) coaching at places such as Temple, Boston College and UCLA before landing at Ohio State in 2022.
Along with offensive line experience, he also previously held titles such as associate head coach and offensive coordinator.
Frye reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears for the same position.
The Cardinals are set to see starting guards Evan Brown and Will Hernandez hit free agency while right tackle Jonah Williams battled significant injuries all season.