How Arizona Cardinals Can Make Improbable Super Bowl Run
Full speed ahead back to the playoffs for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 — at least that’s the expectations we’ve all placed on the team… right, wrong, or indifferent, but why stop there? Why not go for it all and win a championship?
Anything can happen and we’ve seen teams worse than the Cardinals win Super Bowls before. However, those teams played elite when it mattered most, and that’s something the Cardinals will have to do that if they make it that far.
What else do the Cardinals have to do to get to the big game? There’s three things the Cardinals need to accomplish and/or go in their favor and this is what stands out to me most.
Positive turnover ratio
You won’t go far in the league without forcing turnovers and not committing any yourself. It’s the teams that get extra opportunities that win more often than not, and the Cardinals need to be on the right side of that ratio.
Yes, we need the defense to force turnovers this season, but it’s perhaps more important they limit their own mistakes. Clean football wins games, and that’s the key here for the Cardinals.
Dominate on the ground
You’ll always find me on the side that time of possession can be an overrated stat in games, but you’ll never hear me say running the football isn’t important. Teams that run the football effectively can dominate games and a resurgence from the running back position has affirmed that.
Arizona has the pieces in place to run the football at an elite level. James Conner has consecutive 1,000 yard campaigns, Trey Benson is a high-upside and explosive runner, and Kyler Murray can take over games with his legs. If they can combine those together, the Cardinals have the recipe for a run game that can take down anyone.
A little bit of luck
You can be the greatest team to ever be assembled and not win a championship — just ask the 2007 New York Giants. Sometimes, most times even, you need some things to go your way if you want to win big.
The Cardinals will need Lady Luck on their side more often than not. But that’s not because they aren’t good enough - but rather because you need things to sway your way. With good fortunes, the Cardinals can beat anyone provided the rest of the list rings true.