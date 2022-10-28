Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner has missed the last two games with a ribs injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he won't play in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, he'll be out ... Just not all the way there. I mean, he may try to go but it wouldn't be in his best interest. I don't think, or the team's. So we'll try to get him healed up and hopefully next week he can go," said Kingsbury.

It will be the Eno Benjamin show once again, but the Cardinals won't be complaining. Benjamin rushed for 92 yards on 12 attempts in last week's win while also reaching the end zone. Benjamin has looked the best out of all running backs in Arizona's stable, and it appears he'll get another opportunity to showcase that come Sunday.

Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram also found the end zone last Thursday while displaying versatility as a pass-catcher as well.

"I've been proud of the young guys and how they've stepped up," said Kingsbury.

"I think overall offensively, haven't been able to stay on track or stay in games like we would have liked, but that's one area that guys are doing some good things. I think whether it's Kyler [Murray] running, those backs running, we'll continue to make yards on the ground but we just gotta be able to do it more consistently."

We'll find out official statuses for the game later today, but the Cardinals already know they'll be without Conner for a third consecutive week.

