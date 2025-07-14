Former Cardinals DL Now (Partially) Owns Another Soccer Team
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is part of the ownership group taking over La Liga soccer club Espanyol, as announced by the team on Monday.
Watt and Alan Pace - who also currently own English Premier League side Burnley - will emerge as majority shareholders as part of Velocity Sport Limited (VSL).
From an official Espanyol announcement:
"The RASTAR Group, the majority shareholders of RCD Espanyol, have reached an agreement in the past few hours with Velocity Sport Limited (VSL), an English-based group which also has American shareholders. In this agreement, VSL will become shareholders in this holding company and participate in a strategic alliance that will position RCD Espanyol at the same level as Burnley FC, the only club in this group up until now.
"With this deal, RC Espanyol and the English club will be part of this investment group, which expands its interests by having a club in LaLiga and another in the Premier League -although each will remain independent."
Watt first became a minority investor in Burnley back in 2023. The Clarets were second in the Championship this past season, securing a spot in the Premier League for the 2025-26 season.
Watt has been very vocal on social media in support of his club, and that could be expected for his new Spanish side - who narrowly avoided relegation in La Liga this past season to remain in the top division. They haven't finished in the top ten of La Liga since the 2018-19 season, where they landed seventh.
Perhaps that will change moving into the future with the new ownership group.