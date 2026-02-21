Three Things We Learned From Real Madrid’s Costly Defeat to Osasuna

Real Madrid’s 2–1 defeat to Osasuna on Saturday exposed some hard truths for the 15-time European champions that could hinder their title ambitions.

Los Blancos saw their eight-game winning streak in La Liga come crashing down at El Sadar. Álvaro Arbeloa’s men looked uninspired, lacked edge and were utterly poor on the night, leaving the door open for Osasuna to walk away with three points.

The defeat could now potentially see Real Madrid surrender the top spot in La Liga to arch rivals Barcelona just one week after they claimed it. With a massive game coming against Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs, such a whimpering effort is a nightmare dress rehearsal for the Spanish giants.

Here are three things we learned from the unexpected defeat in Pamplona.

Dani Carvajal’s Time at Real Madrid Is Coming to an End

Dani Carvajal (center) was a liability against Osasuna. | Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal got the nod on the right flank against Osasuna to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Arbeloa took a similar approach with Antonio Rüdiger, determined not to overload his two defenders so soon after injury.

The intention was smart from the Spanish boss, but it ultimately cost the team. Carvajal was nothing short of a disaster in his 64 minutes on the pitch. The right back could barely catch his breath as he struggled to keep up with the pace of the match, beaten time and time again in transition. If it wasn’t for Federico Valverde covering for him, Real Madrid might have lost by more than one goal.

It was a wonder Carvajal even got to play in the second half considering his defensive shortcomings. The 34-year-old also provided zero threat going forward, forcing the visitors to overload the left flank to their detriment.

It is not a leap to say Valverde would have been the better option at right back with Alexander-Arnold getting rested. Carvajal is a club legend, a six-time Champions League winner, but he looked completely out of his depth on Saturday. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it would not come as a surprise if Los Blancos bid farewell to their captain.

Arda Güler Fails Another Test

Arda Güler failed to have any impact in Saturday’s defeat. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Arda Güler got off to a brilliant start under Xabi Alonso, recording eight goal contributions in his first 10 appearances in 2025–26. Yet as the months went on, the Türkiye international slowed down immensely, looking more and more lost each time he was asked to play a deeper role in the midfield.

He shines pulling the strings of the attack as a No. 10 or even getting involved on the right wing. But Güler is simply not someone who can dictate the flow of play from the middle of the park. He does not set the tempo or control the game like Real Madrid need when playing a 4-4-2.

It didn’t help matters that his accuracy was lacking against Osasuna, a rare problem for the 20-year-old. Only one of Güler’s nine attempted crosses found its target, and he created just one chance in 82 minutes.

With Jude Bellingham out until potentially after the March international break, Güler’s place in the XI is safe, but criticism will start to mount if he continues to underperform in high-pressure situations.

Serious Concerns Linger for Real Madrid Ahead of Benfica Clash

Álvaro Arbeloa must get his team ready to face Benfica. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

The problems on full display against Osasuna were nothing new for Real Madrid. All season long—and for much of last season as well—the team has lacked creativity against a low block, content to maintain possession without any true penetration.

Los Blancos rely far too heavily on Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappé to create magical moments down the left flank, an issue Arbeloa highlighted in his postgame press conference.

“The first half was one where we had quite a bit of control at times, but we lack a lot of speed in our play against any low block. Either you move the ball much faster, or they will defend you very easily,” the manager said.

“It’s something we need to keep improving and working on. We must be able to break through on both sides. Right now, we focus much of our play on the left flank, and we need to be able to do so on the other side.”

The good news for Real Madrid is that Alexander-Arnold will be back on the right flank when Benfica come to the Bernabéu, which should infuse the team with a dynamism they lack when he’s on the bench. Still, just one player cannot fix the lack of urgency from players in white, and José Mourinho’s men will be all too eager to pounce on another lackluster start from the 15-time European champions.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE