Arizona Cardinals Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Arizona Cardinals, just a few days ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, have finalized their coaching staff.

Head coach Mike LaFleur enters his first season with the team hoping to turn things around quickly in the desert.

He'll entrust the following staff to do so:

Cardinals Offensive Coaching Staff

Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) answers questions during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on Feb. 18, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Quarterbacks: Matt Schaub

Running Backs: Matt Merritt

Wideouts: Tony Sorrentino

Tight Ends: Jake Moreland

Offensive Line: Justin Frye

Assistant OL: Chris Cook

Pass Game Specialist: Connor Senger

Offensive Quality Control: Brett Ekkens

Assistant HC: Jay Razzano

While LaFleur will be the play-caller, the Cardinals move forward with the experienced Hackett as their offensive coordinator. LaFleur says Hackett was undeniably the guy he wanted.

"He's very [highly] thought of particularly within our profession. If you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is literally: I wanted him and nobody else, and he's here," LaFleur said of Hackett.

You can read more about that here.

Cardinals Defensive Coaching Staff

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis walks the sidelines as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Nick Rallis

Defensive Line: Pete Kwiatkowski

Outside Linebackers: Matt Feeney

Inside Linebackers: Rod Wilson

Cornerbacks: Zac Etheridge

Defensive Backs: Cristian Garcia

Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson

Assistant Defensive Line: Alex Osborne

Rallis was surprisingly retained in 2026 after the Cardinals decided to interview numerous candidates at their defensive coordinator spot.

"There's a lot of variables to that," Rallis said when reflecting back on a poor 2025, where the Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the NFL in points/yards allowed per game.

"The most important ones to me are the controllables for us in the building, and it's layered. There's things that we could do better schematically. There's things that we can do better with our technique. There's ways that we can teach it better. There's ways that we can execute it better. So it's never one thing."

Special Teams/Other Coaching Staff

Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- Thomas Fiddle II and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ghobrial during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

Assistant Special Teams: Sam Sewell

Director Football Strategy: Kenny Bell

After Jeff Rodgers departed, the Cardinals were hoping to land a more consistent approach on special teams with Ghobrial's presence. Arizona's set to see numerous starters hit free agency in that facet.

“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants," LaFleur said of Ghobrial.

"The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience.”