Arizona Cardinals Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

Here's every coach on the Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff for the 2026 season.
Donnie Druin|
Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to the media at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to the media at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals, just a few days ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, have finalized their coaching staff.

Head coach Mike LaFleur enters his first season with the team hoping to turn things around quickly in the desert.

He'll entrust the following staff to do so:

Cardinals Offensive Coaching Staff

Arizona Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hacket
Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) answers questions during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on Feb. 18, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Quarterbacks: Matt Schaub
Running Backs: Matt Merritt
Wideouts: Tony Sorrentino
Tight Ends: Jake Moreland
Offensive Line: Justin Frye
Assistant OL: Chris Cook
Pass Game Specialist: Connor Senger
Offensive Quality Control: Brett Ekkens
Assistant HC: Jay Razzano

While LaFleur will be the play-caller, the Cardinals move forward with the experienced Hackett as their offensive coordinator. LaFleur says Hackett was undeniably the guy he wanted.

"He's very [highly] thought of particularly within our profession. If you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is literally: I wanted him and nobody else, and he's here," LaFleur said of Hackett.

Cardinals Defensive Coaching Staff

Arizona Cardinals DL Nick Ralli
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis walks the sidelines as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Nick Rallis

Defensive Line: Pete Kwiatkowski
Outside Linebackers: Matt Feeney
Inside Linebackers: Rod Wilson
Cornerbacks: Zac Etheridge
Defensive Backs: Cristian Garcia
Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson
Assistant Defensive Line: Alex Osborne

Rallis was surprisingly retained in 2026 after the Cardinals decided to interview numerous candidates at their defensive coordinator spot.

"There's a lot of variables to that," Rallis said when reflecting back on a poor 2025, where the Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the NFL in points/yards allowed per game.

"The most important ones to me are the controllables for us in the building, and it's layered. There's things that we could do better schematically. There's things that we can do better with our technique. There's ways that we can teach it better. There's ways that we can execute it better. So it's never one thing."

Special Teams/Other Coaching Staff

Arizona Cardinals special teams coach Michael Ghobria
Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- Thomas Fiddle II and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ghobrial during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

Assistant Special Teams: Sam Sewell
Director Football Strategy: Kenny Bell

After Jeff Rodgers departed, the Cardinals were hoping to land a more consistent approach on special teams with Ghobrial's presence. Arizona's set to see numerous starters hit free agency in that facet.

“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants," LaFleur said of Ghobrial.

"The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience.”

