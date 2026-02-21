Arizona Cardinals Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals, just a few days ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, have finalized their coaching staff.
Head coach Mike LaFleur enters his first season with the team hoping to turn things around quickly in the desert.
He'll entrust the following staff to do so:
Cardinals Offensive Coaching Staff
Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Quarterbacks: Matt Schaub
Running Backs: Matt Merritt
Wideouts: Tony Sorrentino
Tight Ends: Jake Moreland
Offensive Line: Justin Frye
Assistant OL: Chris Cook
Pass Game Specialist: Connor Senger
Offensive Quality Control: Brett Ekkens
Assistant HC: Jay Razzano
While LaFleur will be the play-caller, the Cardinals move forward with the experienced Hackett as their offensive coordinator. LaFleur says Hackett was undeniably the guy he wanted.
"He's very [highly] thought of particularly within our profession. If you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is literally: I wanted him and nobody else, and he's here," LaFleur said of Hackett.
You can read more about that here.
Cardinals Defensive Coaching Staff
Coordinator: Nick Rallis
Defensive Line: Pete Kwiatkowski
Outside Linebackers: Matt Feeney
Inside Linebackers: Rod Wilson
Cornerbacks: Zac Etheridge
Defensive Backs: Cristian Garcia
Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson
Assistant Defensive Line: Alex Osborne
Rallis was surprisingly retained in 2026 after the Cardinals decided to interview numerous candidates at their defensive coordinator spot.
"There's a lot of variables to that," Rallis said when reflecting back on a poor 2025, where the Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the NFL in points/yards allowed per game.
"The most important ones to me are the controllables for us in the building, and it's layered. There's things that we could do better schematically. There's things that we can do better with our technique. There's ways that we can teach it better. There's ways that we can execute it better. So it's never one thing."
Special Teams/Other Coaching Staff
Coordinator: Michael Ghobrial
Assistant Special Teams: Sam Sewell
Director Football Strategy: Kenny Bell
After Jeff Rodgers departed, the Cardinals were hoping to land a more consistent approach on special teams with Ghobrial's presence. Arizona's set to see numerous starters hit free agency in that facet.
“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants," LaFleur said of Ghobrial.
"The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin