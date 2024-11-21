Cardinals' Kyler Murray Addresses MVP Chatter
ARIZONA -- You don't have to climb very far back to find Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in MVP conversations.
Flash back to 2021, where the Cardinals were 7-0 and Murray was the front runner of those conversations. Arizona ultimately crumbled in the second half of the season, and so too did Murray's stake for claiming the best player in the NFL.
Murray's used to winning - he's done so at every level collecting team and personal accolades like Pokemon.
With the Cardinals shocking nearly everyone in the football world, Murray again is in those conversations.
“Yeah, I hear it," Murray told reporters when asked about the noise.
“I don't really pay too much mind to it. It doesn't fulfill me or satisfy me. I just have to continue to keep the main thing the main thing and continue to try to play at a high level for my teammates and in this organization.
"I think winning cures all, so I know that to be true. I've won a lot of awards in my life, and I was never focused on doing those things. They just kind of just happened.”
Thus far, Murray has completed 69.2% of his passes for 12 TD and 3 INT with a passer rating of 100.8. He's also added 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Murray's resume is stacked - from Heisman Trophy winner to No. 1 overall pick to NFL Rookie of the Year.
“I don't play the game for the validation of others, but I think as a player, of course, sometimes the recognition and the words being said about you it feels good, but again it doesn't satisfy me," Murray told reporters.
It looked as if Murray's career in Arizona was up in the air after the 2022 season, where Kliff Kingsbury was fired and the organization was clearly moving towards a rebuild.
Jonathan Gannon - now in his second season in Arizona - has very vocal about his belief in Murray from Day 1.
Midway through their first full season together, Gannon's been most impressed with Murray's ability to make dynamic plays while limiting turnovers.
“That he doesn't throw it to the other team. That just goes into decision making and accuracy. I think that is a huge stat. I think we have three interceptions; I think we're second or third in the league right now of those takeaways through the air.
"That just goes into him being smart with the football. He knows that the ball is a winning stat and there's times that he probably wants to try to thread it a little bit but understands when to pick and choose his spots. I think he's done a phenomenal job with that and there're a lot of times throughout the game where you could say we like to put it in the quarterback's hands, and you trust him to make the right decision for that point in the game.
"This is something you can't do, and there's never typically times where I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I hated that decision.’ Look at the score, look at the down and distance, look at where the game is. He's phenomenal about knowing the bigger picture of what's going on and the why (behind) why (Offensive Coordinator) Drew's (Petzing’s) calling things.
"Since I've been here, we've talked about it. He knows he has to protect the football. Not to say that they don't happen because you want him to make plays too, but he's smart and he understands the value of the ball.”