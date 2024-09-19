Cardinals' Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Doubters
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is used to having the spotlight on him.
Such is life for one of Texas High School Football's greatest players ever on top of winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming the No. 1 overall pick and securing a massive $230.5 million contract in the NFL.
Murray has fallen short of expectations through the early stages of his career, though a revitalization in the desert under a new Cardinals regime featuring HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort has given the franchise quarterback new life in Arizona.
In a recent vlog, Murray was asked about the outside noise and how he deals with it.
"We gotta keep doing it. I gotta keep doing it. I'm my biggest critic - I expect greatness out of myself, I expect greatness out of our team," said Murray.
"I hate the clickbaity s--- and mixing my words, I hate that s---, but that's part of the life we live nowadays. It is what it is, we always let our play speak for itself."
In his weekly press conference with reporters, Murray also touched on the subject.
On if outside noise gets into his head at all:
“No, I have been doing this a long time. I don't really allow that to affect what goes on inside the building or mentally with me. I'm worried about what's going on here and what we're trying to accomplish. Y’all have to do your thing. It is what it is, but no, it doesn't really affect us.”
On what lessons he has learned being “under a microscope” for so long:
“Ever since I was young, I was always taught to never allow anybody to say anything bad about you. Treat everybody how you want to be treated. Just be a good person and that's just what I try to do and that's what I live by. If people say whatever they say, it is what it is. I know who I am.”
On how he compartmentalizes all the narratives out there:
“As a human, we all have emotions and feelings. If I'm ever irritated by anything, it's usually the 24 hours and then it's over.”
Murray and the Cardinals are 1-1 thus far entering Week 3.