Cardinals Clarify QB Controversy Amid Fan Speculation
Despite their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, there's hope for the Arizona Cardinals' offense.
For the first time all season, the Cardinals' attack was lively. Arizona shifted from their typical run-heavy approach and opted to air it out.
The results? They tied a season-high in points (the other 27-point performance came with a defensive touchdown back in Week 2) while their net yards of 400 marks the first time since Week 13 of last season where the Cardinals crossed that threshold.
Arizona had rhythm. They produced and held their end of the bargain despite the mountain of injuries.
All without quarterback Kyler Murray.
Do Cardinals Have QB Controversy on Their Hands?
Murray missed this week with a foot injury, propelling Jacoby Brissett to starting duties.
Brissett genuinely impressed and earned the confidence of most Cardinals fans if Murray needs to miss more time.
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in the desert?
Jonathan Gannon doesn't believe so.
“He’s the starting quarterback," he said when asked about Kyler Murray's spot with the team when he returns to full health.
Murray suffered a foot sprain last week and only practiced one day leading up to Week 6's showdown in Indianapolis. It's possible he could miss more time according to reports over the weekend.
Jacoby Brissett Rightfully Earns Praise After Colts Performance
Brissett's numbers this week was impressive, tossing for 320 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Brissett was one of the few good things to take from today's loss, as his poise and overall command of the offense was notable in his first start.
That's also taking into account the loss of Marvin Harrison Jr. during the game along with a practically non-existent rushing attack.
"I was seeing it well. I came to the sideline, and I don't know if it was Kyler (Murray) or Kedon (Slovis) was like, ‘I can see you see it.’ I mean, it just goes back to preparation," Brissett said following the game.
"A lot of these things that you talk about the whole week and you prepare for it, and it just came to fruition. I thought the guys stepped up and made the plays when it was time for them to make plays.”
The Cardinals have never been shy about their belief in Murray even through some tough times, and that's unlikely to change relatively soon.
However, Brissett's body of work and the Cardinals' overall production in Indianapolis will only open the door for more conversation.