Cardinals' Kyler Murray Named One of NFL's Most Valuable Players
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was recently named one of the league's most valuable players in a list assembled by ESPN's Seth Walder.
Murray landed at No. 11 in the entire league, ranking as the ninth best quarterback in a list that Walder says also used input from NFL front office personnel.
"Murray started hot, posting the second-highest QBR game by any quarterback this season (98.3) in Week 2 against the Rams. Through Week 10, Murray's 74.5 QBR ranked third, but he trailed off in the second half and finished ninth at 66.7," wrote Walder.
"Murray was extremely accurate this season, with a plus-2% completion percentage over expectation (seventh best) and a 13% off-target rate (eighth best). He had lower-than-average pressure and sack rates despite playing behind a midtier offensive line in pass block win rate. And while his 2.2% turnover rate was middling, it looks a little better considering that he didn't throw a dropped interception all season. Overall, it was an above-average season efficiency-wise, though it looked much stronger a few months ago."
Murray is perhaps one of the more polarizing players in the league, as opinions still are split on the former No. 1 pick entering 2025.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon says the Cardinals simply need to field a better team around Murray to get over the postseason hump.
"You list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams and I told (Kyler) and I believe this, what's the common denominator of the quarterbacks in the playoffs? You can list all these different things right? I'll make it easy on you. It's good teams," said Gannon.
"We have to do everything we can to support him and put a good team around him."
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride ranked at No. 53 while Budda Baker clocked in at No. 97 on ESPN's Top 100 list.