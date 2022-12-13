Kyler Murray Ruled Out With Knee Injury vs. Patriots
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was just three plays into Monday Night Football when he awkwardly went down with what was eventually deemed a knee injury.
Quickly surrounded by teammates and medical staff, it wouldn't be long until Murray was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium and deemed as questionable to return.
Now, the Cardinals have officially ruled Murray out for the remainder of the game.
Colt McCoy, who replaced Murray after he injured his hamstring earlier in the season, is now in at quarterback for Arizona. McCoy helped the Cardinals pick up their only NFC West win of the season in a road trip vs. Los Angeles.
Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma prior to joining the Cardinals and has helped elevate Arizona from the bottom of the league to a squad capable of making the playoffs.
In the offseason, Murray's Pro Bowl talent was rewarded with a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.
After this week, Arizona still is set to play Denver, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and San Francisco to conclude the season.
All Cardinals is GIVING AWAY four different prizes for the holidays including a signed Budda Baker jersey! All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and comment on this video for a chance to win!
Follow All Cardinals on Facebook
Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube
Arizona Cardinals Top Stories
Kyler Murray Carted Off vs. Patriots
NFL Insider Doubles Down on Steve Keim Criticism