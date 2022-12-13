After going down with a knee injury on the third play of the game, the Arizona Cardinals ruled out QB Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Monday Night Football meeting with the New England Patriots.

GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was just three plays into Monday Night Football when he awkwardly went down with what was eventually deemed a knee injury.

Quickly surrounded by teammates and medical staff, it wouldn't be long until Murray was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium and deemed as questionable to return.

Now, the Cardinals have officially ruled Murray out for the remainder of the game.

Colt McCoy, who replaced Murray after he injured his hamstring earlier in the season, is now in at quarterback for Arizona. McCoy helped the Cardinals pick up their only NFC West win of the season in a road trip vs. Los Angeles.

Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma prior to joining the Cardinals and has helped elevate Arizona from the bottom of the league to a squad capable of making the playoffs.

In the offseason, Murray's Pro Bowl talent was rewarded with a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

After this week, Arizona still is set to play Denver, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and San Francisco to conclude the season.

