Cardinals Labeled 'Plausible' Spot for Myles Garrett Trade
All eyes are on the Cleveland Browns and what they'll do this offseason with future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett, as the player went public with his trade request and made it very clear his desire to leave town to better his goal of pursuing a championship.
The Browns, of course, fired right back and said they weren't trading their top player - though that surely hasn't stopped phone calls on what it would take to remove Garrett from Cleveland.
Garrett was clear he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender, and though the Arizona Cardinals don't quite fit that bill currently, there's certainly some selling that could be done in order to convince Garrett the desert is a destination.
Realistically, the Cardinals are down the pecking order when it comes to Garrett's choices - though ESPN's Bill Barnwell says Arizona is a plausible place:
ESPN: Cardinals Make Sense for Myles Garrett
"The Cardinals have been patient with their rebuild over the past two years. Coach Jonathan Gannon is a fertile defensive mind and has pieced together creative sim pressures to generate a pass rush over that stretch, but he took over a defense that ranked 24th in expected points added (EPA) per play in 2022, saw them fall to dead last in 2023 and got them back to 22nd in 2024," said Barnwell.
"The team's leading pass rusher is converted off-ball linebacker Zaven Collins, who had five sacks.
"To move forward and compete for a playoff berth, Arizona needs an edge rushing presence. It will get back BJ Ojulari after the 2023 second-round pick missed the season with a torn ACL and could re-sign free agent Baron Browning after trading for him in midseason, but Garrett would be the sort of big swing the Cardinals might need to propel the defense forward.
"No, an 8-9 record might not scream championship contender, but it usually isn't hard to convince players to head to Arizona."
The Cardinals do appear to be on the upwards trajectory, doubling their win total from 2023 with $70 million in cap space to spend this offseason. Arizona very much could sell Garrett as the piece to push the Cardinals over the top and into contention territory.
What would it take to land Garrett in a trade?
"It seems like a first-round pick would be the bare minimum for Garrett. Two first-rounders might be a big ask for a player approaching 30, even one as talented as Garrett, but it all depends on who is sending those picks and where they land," Barnwell continued.
"If a team's offering a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, it might not need to offer much else."
The Cardinals do have control of their picks through the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 16th overall selection in their possession.
Is Garrett a strong possibility? Probably not. Should the Cardinals be calling Cleveland non-stop? Absolutely.