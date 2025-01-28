PFF: Cardinals Landing Spot for Free Agent WR
The Arizona Cardinals could be in search of receiver help this offseason.
A third wideout isn't exactly on top of the priority list for the Cardinals, who have other needs along both sides of the line of scrimmage to attend to in 2025.
However, a weapon behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson would indeed benefit the Cardinals' offense, especially with Greg Dortch being a restricted free agent.
Pro Football Focus has just the name in mind for Arizona to target: New York Giants WR Darius Slayton.
In PFF's list of fits for free agent receivers, the Cardinals (alongside the Las Vegas Raiders) were tabbed as a landing spot.
"The Cardinals‘ offense houses two of the NFL’s brightest young stars in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. General manager Monti Ossenfort holds significant cap space and may be poised to take advantage of bringing in a veteran receiver like Slayton to maximize this offense’s big-play potential, having ranked 26th in explosive passes generated this past season," wrote Mason Cameron.
Slayton's last contract averaged $6 million annually, and he could be in search of something similar.
Is that a price the Cardinals would sign off on for effectively a fourth passing game weapon in a primarily run-first system?
There's no shortage of cap space in Arizona, as the Cardinals are projected to have north of $70 million to work with this offseason according to OverTheCap.
Slayton is just 28-years-old and has played in at least 16 games the last three seasons. His lowest yards per catch in that stretch was 14.7, and for a Cardinals in desperate need of a big-play weapon, Slayton certainly fits that bill.
The fit certainly makes sense - we'll see if the money does, too.