Arizona Cardinals Launch New Foundation
ARIZONA --- The Arizona Cardinals have launched "The Arizona Cardinals Foundation", which will focus on aiding the special needs community.
"For decades, Cardinals Charities has made a meaningful difference across Arizona,” said Michael Bidwill in a statement replaced by the team.
“With the creation of the Arizona Cardinals Foundation, we’re building on that legacy and taking our commitment to the next level. This focused approach allows us to deepen our impact and build relationships with organizations serving the special needs community, ensuring that our support can aid in their development of transformational programs that elevate the care and support available for individuals with special needs.”
The new foundation will have four "cornerstone" beneficiaries, which are:
Arizona SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center)
Barrow Neurological Foundation
Special Olympics Arizona
Treasure House
More on each from the press release:
Barrow Neurological Foundation
"Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funds for patient care, medical education, and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Barrow is an internationally recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery, and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, neuromuscular diseases, aneurysms, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, concussion, and more."
Special Olympics Arizona
"The purpose of Special Olympics Arizona is to empower children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live healthy, fulfilling and meaningful lives. This vision of acceptance and inclusion is realized through health, leadership, and advocacy programs, as well as providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving more opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information on Special Olympics Arizona visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org."
SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center)
"Established in 1997, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting-edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org."
Treasure House
"Founded by former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda, Treasure House is more than a place to live — it’s a place to belong. Located just outside of Phoenix, Treasure House is a supportive living community for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), designed to empower residents to lead independent, purpose-driven lives. It was founded on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to grow, connect and thrive. Treasure House provides a safe and vibrant environment where abilities are celebrated, friendships flourish and personal growth is a daily reality. With individualized support, engaging programs and a strong sense of community, residents are given the tools — and the belief in themselves — to live boldly and meaningfully."
To learn more and sign up to join this cause, please visitwww.AZCardinals.com/foundation.