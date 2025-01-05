Cardinals LB Needs One Sack to Reach Contract Incentive
Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins needs one sack to reach a $300,000 incentive in his contract today against the San Francisco 49ers.
Collins would reach five sacks on the season with the accomplishment, which is already a career high for the off-ball linebacker turned edge player.
He's been on a bit of a cold streak as of late, as he hasn't reached home to the quarterback in Arizona's last five games.
The former first-round pick was scheduled to hit free agency after this season before Arizona extended his deal to the tune of a two-year, $14 million deal with $11.25 million guaranteed during training camp.
"Been here for the last four years, seeing the culture shift in many ways, and I see the culture going like this (points up), so you stay with it. And you want to stay with it. Especially everything that you've worked to build here, why would I bail out now when you know it's going a certain way here?" Collins said when asked why he wanted to stay in Arizona.
Though the Cardinals aren't in playoff contention, progress was indeed made in 2024, and things certainly seem to be on the right track.
Collins hasn't exactly produced up to par this year in terms of pressuring the quarterback, though getting home today against Joshua Dobbs and the rest of the 49ers' offense can see him make a pretty sizable bonus check before the offseason hits.
Kickoff between Arizona and San Francisco is slated for 2:25 PM local time at State Farm Stadium.