Cardinals Likely Avoid Huge Injury Loss
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is trending in the right direction of playing in Saturday's Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Conner was listed as questionable heading into the weekend with a knee injury suffered last week in the second half of their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Cardinals have been pretty quiet on Conner's progression through the week, as head coach Jonathan Gannon merely called his progress "good" when speaking with reporters previously this week.
Arizona has heavily relied on the legs of Conner this season, and for the most part it's paid off. Conner again surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and has been the main engine of the Cardinals offense.
Conner's played in every game this season.
Also questionable for the Cardinals are Evan Brown, Baron Browning and Trey Benson. Previously ruled out were Joey Blount, Elijah Jones, Matt Prater.
Arizona hopes to play the role of spoiler for the Rams at SoFi Stadium, as Los Angeles is hoping to secure a NFC West title to end the season, and a win over Arizona would keep them on pace for just that.
Having Conner in the lineup would be massive for Arizona, especially with missing their starting tackles and potentially starting left guard in Brown. The Cardinals could also be down Benson while Emari Demercado is still on injured reserve, too.
Inactives for Saturday will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff, so we'll get official word then if Conner will be suiting up - though all signs point towards him playing.