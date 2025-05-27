Cardinals, Rams Projected as Top 2 NFC West Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to unseat the Los Angeles Rams and win the NFC West division title this upcoming season.
The Cardinals have made the moves necessary to get better, and that's why they have a shot to compete against the Rams.
However, Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Cardinals will still finish second in the division behind the Rams.
"The Arizona Cardinals have a good chance to finish second in the division as the 49ers and Seahawks work through roster changes. Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride could lead a top-10 passing offense," Moton wrote.
"Arizona bolstered its defense. The club signed edge-rusher Josh Sweat, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and drafted cornerback Will Johnson in the second round.
"The NFC West won't have any teams well below .500 if key players on those clubs stay healthy, but it's missing the upside of the divisions in the top three spots."
It won't be easy for the Cardinals to leapfrog the Rams, especially given their young talent on both sides of the football.
Moton also thinks the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks could challenge for the division title as well.
"Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers can rebound from a down year with key injuries. They haven't had back-to-back losing campaigns since his first two years between 2017 and 2018," Moton wrote.
"That said, the 49ers went through significant roster turnover, and they have older players like Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, who may be susceptible to injuries with the snap mileage on their resumes. On top of that, lead wideout Brandon Aiyuk will miss time while he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL.
"The Seattle Seahawks finished with the best record among non-playoff teams last year. They traded quarterback Geno Smith, per his request, and signed Sam Darnold.
"Before we assume the Seahawks take another step in the right direction in Year 2 under head coach Mike Macdonald, Darnold must show that his 2024 Pro Bowl campaign wasn't a fluke. He has a less stable offensive line in Seattle than Minnesota had last season, which may impact his pocket performance."
The NFC West should be one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and the Cardinals should be right in the thick of things.