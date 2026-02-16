Kyler Murray to the Jets? Insider Breaks Down the Potential Cardinals Deal

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals are entertaining trade offers for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray moves into his eighth NFL season simply not being the answer in Arizona through two different coaching staffs. While he projects as the best available quarterback on the market this offseason, his time may have run its course in the desert.

Murray's trade value has been all over the place — though ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell believes the Cardinals will strike a deal to net Murray on the New York Jets, who have been a heavily rumored team tied to Murray.

What ESPN Believes Kyler Murray Trade Looks Like

Barnwell projects Murray and a sixth-round pick heading to the Big Apple in exchange for a fourth-round pick from the Jets.

His two cents on why it makes sense for both sides:

"Swapping a Day 3 selection for a quarterback who ranked 14th in Total QBR over the past two years won't hurt an organization that has a ton of draft capital after the Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner trades. Jets fans would love to add their quarterback of the future after seeing Sam Darnold thrive in Seattle, but they also haven't had even league-average QB play in a season since Josh McCown put together a solid year for the Jets in 2017. With nearly $79 million in cap space, the Jets also have plenty of money to spend.

"The Cardinals would save $34 million on their 2026 cap and that $78 million or so in cash over the next two years if they trade Murray before June 1. It's never fun to see the face of the franchise dealt for a Day 3 pick, but I would suspect that the new staff was interviewed and hired with the understanding that Murray wouldn't be staying in Arizona for much longer. So a Murray trade might be about landing the best available deal instead of waiting for the right one."

Evaluating Proposed Jets-Cardinals Trade

That's a bit lower than our projected trade value of a conditional third-round pick, though Barnwell's prediction might be a bit more realistic.

The Cardinals, while wanting to move off Murray, aren't exactly pressed to immediately trade him. Murray hasn't publicly demanded a trade, and Arizona still has the passer under contract with $40 million in projected cap space.

He's still 28 and in the prime of his career. Although it feels unlikely, there is a path where Murray stays on the roster in 2026 under new head coach Mike LaFleur — who confirmed he contacted Murray already.

However, a split still seems like it might be best for both sides. Murray could be next in line of passers who just needed a change of scenery to kickstart things, and the former Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback clearly has something left in the tank.

He could easily help a new team transform themselves sooner rather than later.

As for the actual trade, sending him to a new conference is ideal — but like Barnwell highlighted, the Cardinals might have to take the best deal for him regardless of circumstances.

