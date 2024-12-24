Cardinals Lose Multiple Starters vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without two of their starting offensive linemen in their Week 17 road test against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams out when speaking with reporters.
Johnson had played the second most snaps for the Cardinals before missing his first game of the season in Carolina. The left tackle suffered a strained MCL according to Kyle Odegard and will now miss a second straight week.
Williams was signed in the offseason to start at right tackle and played just a quarter in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve until after the team's bye week. Williams again went down in the third quarter against Carolina (again with a knee injury) and didn't return.
The Cardinals now look to lean on Kelvin Beachum and likely a mixture of Jackson Barton/Christian Jones.
Arizona hopes to play spoiler against their division rival Rams this week at SoFi Stadium, as Los Angeles can win the NFC West with any of the following scenarios
- LAR win + SEA loss or tie
- LAR win + LAR clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA
- LAR tie + SEA loss
The Cardinals defeated the Rams in their first matchup earlier this season, though the tide has very much turned in the opposite direction for both teams.
Arizona insists they'll keep fighting, though the Cardinals will be shorthanded in their attempt to finish the season on a strong note.