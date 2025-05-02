Will Cardinals Make Any More Moves?
The Arizona Cardinals added seven players in the 2025 NFL Draft. This came after an active free agency period that saw them bring in three starting-caliber DL.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has thrown every asset available to him thus far into the defense, for the most part.
And that is a good thing. The Cardinals' defense has been their crutch, and even with some creative coaching and over-performance throughout the 2024 season, an added boost of serious talent was a complete necessity.
But that also means the offense remains mostly the same, and there are still some areas that could stand to be improved - even on defense.
The Cardinals (and the rest of the NFL) is now in that no-man's-land period of the offseason, where major free agent acquisitions or trades are quite rare, other than the occasional signing of some undrafted free agents.
So is it reasonable to expect this Cardinals roster to be largely the same as the one that trots out onto the field come week one? Yes, and no.
Every GM will do their due diligence, checking in on the best players available — or at least the ones that might fit positional needs. Ossenfort might also bring in a handful of practice-squad-type players to compete once camp approaches.
Some of these players may stand out enough to carve themselves out a role on the team, but for the most part, it seems as if the Cardinals are done taking big swings.
Any free agent acquisitions feel unlikely to be seen on PFF's top free agent list, or among the internet streets of players fans would like to see Arizona take a chance on.
And that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The Cardinals will need to see some improvement from their offense in 2025, but perhaps adding a WR or another starting-caliber OL is too rich to ask of Ossenfort after a lucrative free agency period leading up to the draft.
Considering Arizona's heavy commitment to drafting and developing, it feels as if an already-loaded defensive group could see more departures in the way of cuts than additions, and if Ossenfort wanted to invest in the offense, that would have been more obvious in the draft itself.