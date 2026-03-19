Cardinals Captain Changes Jersey Number

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. has a new jersey number.

Wilson arrived to the desert in 2024 and donned the No. 2 jersey for both seasons. After Kyler Murray's departure and Will Johnson moving on from the coveted zero for Wilson's No. 2, all eyes were on the team captain to see which jersey number he would take.

Wilson, in a social media announcement, is taking Murray's former No. 1:

Wilson will be entering his eighth season in the NFL and third in Arizona. Wilson played 16 games for Arizona in 2024 and just eight last year before suffering a season-ending ribs injury after just eight games.

Wilson has quickly emerged as a crucial part of the Cardinals' defense and locker room. Ex Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave a glowing review of Wilson:

“I really didn’t put any expectations on him when we signed him. We had a vision for him. We knew the character was right. I knew he was tough as nails; he was a competitor, and he was smart. Looking at his background where he played in the past, I do think that means something too," said Gannon.

Wilson previously served as a hybrid inside linebacker/edge rusher through his early stint with the New England Patriots.

"You guys know where he was trained. Has he exceeded my expectations of the type of player that he is right now? No, because I kind of felt that and thought that. I do think that only knowing him for however many months now, not even a year into our relationship, back in February when I met him.

"Where he’s exceeded my expectations is the person and the leader that he is. He is because you don’t know when you (bring in) somebody what that’s going to look like. You do your research, but it’s not to say that it’s right or wrong when they get here. This guy is totally bought into what we do. He’s exceeding my expectation of what I expect from him as far as being a Cardinal. That's been cool to see.”

Wilson is entering the third and final year of his initial contract with Arizona that totals $12.75 million. He just turned 28 and could be an extension candidate for the Cardinals, especially with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning for a fourth season.

The Cardinals will have a new No. 1 entering 2026, though it's a familiar face.