Cardinals Make Changes to Injury Report vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made two changes to their injury report ahead of Week 18's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The team has now added linebacker Victor Dimukeje (eye) to the injury report, and he's now listed as questionable.
Tackle Jackson Barton (ankle) has now been downgraded to out after initially being questionable.
Updated injury report for Arizona moving into Sunday's finale at State Farm Stadium:
OUT - Matt Prater (knee), Jackson Barton (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), Mack Wilson (ankle), Michael Wilson (hamstring), Victor Dimukeje (eye)
Dimukeje has operated as a rotational linebacker in Arizona's defense while Barton has started some games as of late since starter Jonah Williams went down due to injury.
It's been a long season for the Cardinals, who were once at the top of the NFC West and looked like a strong candidate to make the postseason before going 1-5 out of the bye week.
Now, they've got one more opportunity to get a win before the dust settles on 2024.
“Take me back before the winning streak, we got blown out by Green Bay, right? I thought the response of the team was really good. I think that for myself something that we're going to have to take a look at, which now is not the time, but you stress and distress of winning four and handling that. Because say what you want (but when) you're on a roll there that takes a little bit out of you. Then the stress of losing three in a row, that takes something out of you too," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said when reflecting on the season.
"I'll always look at our brain first. What does our brain look like with psychological prep, resilience, confidence, focus, behavioral things and emotions. I think we definitely have to improve. I have to help improve that part of our team of handling that, because no season really goes just like that. That's something that we have to look at. How the schedule fell that's something that we'll look at, but ultimately we'll tweak our process a little bit and do it better.
"I think it'd be interesting to see if we are what our record says we are if it would've been wins and losses (alternating). You do that, you're not going to win enough to earn the right to get into January, but what would that have done to our energy levels and to our psyche? It’s different. Everyone handles it differently. Every year is going to kick out different, and it's my job to make sure that we're maximizing our resources, the players are getting what they need and making sure that we're even keel and ready to throw our fastball into each round. I feel I have to do a better job of that (of) making sure that we're prepped week to week to throw our fastball.”
Cardinals-49ers kicks off at 2:25 PM AZ time on Sunday.