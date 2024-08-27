Cardinals Make Final Cuts Ahead of Regular Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their final 53 man roster ahead of the 2024 season.
Granted, this isn't the exact roster that will be thrown out there in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, as the Cardinals (who are fourth in waiver wire order) will surely claim a few different faces that become available.
"Sense of urgency is high as I'm sitting here right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"For us too there's a starting line now that's becoming very clear in your vision. I don't want to say that our urgency is going to pick up - but it needs to pick up."
Nonetheless, Arizona needed their roster to be at precisely 53 players by 1:00 PM today (AZ Time).
Here's the players they cut in alphabetical order, as provided by the team:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Linebacker Markus Bailey
Linebacker Krys Barnes
Offensive lineman Jackson Barton
Running back Michael Carter
Defensive lineman T.J. Carter
Safety Andre Chachere
Wide receiver Dan Chisena
Cornerback Jaden Davis
Running back Hassan Hall
Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes Jr.
Defensive lineman Phil Hoskins
Offensive lineman Keith Ismael
Defensive lineman Naquan Jones
Linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams
Defensive lineman Myles Murphy
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske
Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
Cornerback Bobby Price
Quarterback Desmond Ridder
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Linebacker Tyreke Smith
Defensive lineman Ben Stille
Tight end Blake Whiteheart
Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson
Cornerback Divaad Wilson
The Cardinals also placed the following players on injured reserve: OL Christian Jones, RB Tony Jones and DL Darius Robinson. Arizona then made their trade with Kansas City for Cameron Thomas official.
Gannon also spoke with reporters and said crafting the final 53 man roster is an obvious challenge:
"I think it's a challenge that you have to do well because you're looking at the 53 and the practice squad, as we sit here today, the roles will be defined with what that looks like and how important every role is.
"I feel really good about the guys that we're picking from to fill out those roles."
The Cardinals have this weekend off before the regular season begins.