Cardinals Make Final Cuts Ahead of Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals cut their roster down to 53 players today - here's what it looks like.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before facing the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before facing the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their final 53 man roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Granted, this isn't the exact roster that will be thrown out there in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, as the Cardinals (who are fourth in waiver wire order) will surely claim a few different faces that become available.

"Sense of urgency is high as I'm sitting here right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.

"For us too there's a starting line now that's becoming very clear in your vision. I don't want to say that our urgency is going to pick up - but it needs to pick up."

Nonetheless, Arizona needed their roster to be at precisely 53 players by 1:00 PM today (AZ Time).

Here's the players they cut in alphabetical order, as provided by the team:

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Linebacker Markus Bailey

Linebacker Krys Barnes

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton

Running back Michael Carter

Defensive lineman T.J. Carter

Safety Andre Chachere

Wide receiver Dan Chisena

Cornerback Jaden Davis

Running back Hassan Hall

Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes Jr.

Defensive lineman Phil Hoskins

Offensive lineman Keith Ismael

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones

Linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske

Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer

Cornerback Bobby Price

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Linebacker Tyreke Smith

Defensive lineman Ben Stille

Tight end Blake Whiteheart

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson

Cornerback Divaad Wilson

The Cardinals also placed the following players on injured reserve: OL Christian Jones, RB Tony Jones and DL Darius Robinson. Arizona then made their trade with Kansas City for Cameron Thomas official.

Gannon also spoke with reporters and said crafting the final 53 man roster is an obvious challenge:

"I think it's a challenge that you have to do well because you're looking at the 53 and the practice squad, as we sit here today, the roles will be defined with what that looks like and how important every role is.

"I feel really good about the guys that we're picking from to fill out those roles."

The Cardinals have this weekend off before the regular season begins.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

